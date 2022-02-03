Here's when Blackpool Pleasure Beach reopens for the new season in 2022

Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-opens on Saturday, February 12, initially for White Knuckle Weekends every Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 5pm. From Saturday, April 2, the park is fully open for the 2022 season until Sunday, November 27.

In total, the park has 10 amazing rollercoasters and there really is something for everyone, including the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster, ICON, the classic Big Dipper, and the thrilling Revolution. Guests can turn their world upside down on Infusion and even experience the thrills of the bobsled run with Avalanche.

For visitors to the park who might want something a little more sedate, they can enjoy the River Caves, Alice in Wonderland and the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Thrillseekers on The BIg One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which is set to reopen on Saturday, February 12

There’s also Nickelodeon Land for the youngest park fans, where they can see all their favourite Nickelodeon characters, meet and greet with SpongeBob and PAW Patrol, take a spin on SpongeBob’s Splash Bash or ride on the Bikini Bottom Bus Tour then browse around the UK’s only Nick shop and pick up some fabulous Nickelodeon goodies!

Whilst visiting the park, there are plenty of places to eat and drink. The Big Pizza Kitchen offers hot tasty pizza, delicious pasta and fresh salad, while Coasters serves the very best in Mexican cuisine including crispy tacos, loaded nachos and freshly cooked fajitas.

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “It’s not long now before we open the park gates for our White Knuckle Weekends and welcome back our visitors old and new ~ they’re such a fantastic way to start the year.

“We have so many other exciting things to offer our guests and I can’t wait to see the park back open. E-Tickets are available to purchase online now, so we’d love you to join us at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as we begin another incredible season.”