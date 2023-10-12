News you can trust since 1877
Here is when Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 will take place

Another cracking Christmas show is coming to the town centre this winter to kick off the festive season.
By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18th, with interactive acts throughout the day from 11am to 6pm.

A live stage show will continue the fun from 3pm and culminate in the switching on of the Christmas lights.

The annual event is free to attend.

