Here is when Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 will take place
Another cracking Christmas show is coming to the town centre this winter to kick off the festive season.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18th, with interactive acts throughout the day from 11am to 6pm.
A live stage show will continue the fun from 3pm and culminate in the switching on of the Christmas lights.
The annual event is free to attend.