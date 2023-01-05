News you can trust since 1877
Here are 30 fun things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

A host of creative events have been planned this week to lift you out of the January blues.

By Laura Longworth
3 hours ago - 2 min read

Theatre shows, baking classes and craft sessions are just some of the fun and vibrant activities you could get up to in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days.

See our list of fun things to do below for more details:

Friday

With the New Year, comes panto season. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
    Noon – 1pm Church Casserole/Cake Club at Saint Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, 27 Burnley Rd.

    Saturday

    11am – noon Concert at St Peter's Church, 42 Church St, Burnley.

    1pm Flavours SEN friendly session at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

    1-30pm – 4-30pm Swag/Garland Workshop - Tastebuds (Whalley) Ltd, 1 George St.

    2pm – 5pm Master Your Craft Knife - Create Simple Paper at Clitheroe Library, Church St.

    5pm Neverland by Saltmine Theatre Company at The Grand, Clitheroe.

    7pm Mrs Harris Goes To Paris at the Little Savoy, Robert St, Colne.

    8pm – 9pm Pendle Witches Interactive Ghost Walk, Pendle Inn, Barley Ln, Burnley.

    Sunday

    9-30am – 11am Breathwork ceremony and Shamanic circle at The Catholic Parish of St Joseph, Barnoldswick, 22 Gisburn Rd.

    9-30am – 4pm Wycoller & Boulsworth Hill - 10 miles at Ball Grove Park, Spring Garden, Colne.

    10am Mini Flavours Weekender – Sweet potato mini cakes at at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

    10am – 3pm Introduction to Bread Baking at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.

    10-30am – 11-10am The JAFFA Club at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    12-30pm – 8pm Open mic Sunday at Salvage House of Whalley, Abbot Works, Back King St.

    5pm Cinderella at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne. See the theatre website for more performance dates and times.

    Monday

    9-45am Worsthorne & Hurstwood round walk approx 7mls, The Bay Horse Inn, 17 Church Square, Worsthorne, Burnley.

    3-30pm – 5pm Fun Church at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    Tuesday

    9-30am Creative Families Ages 0-1 Workshop at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    11-30am Adult Connect Workshop at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    2pm Knitting Group at Saint Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, 27 Burnley Rd, Brierfield.

    2pm – 4pm Let’s Play Scrabble at Colne Library, Market St.

    6pm After the Rain Workshop at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    8pm – 10pm Gorple Guys at St John The Evangelist Church, Church Square, Gorple Rd, Worsthorne, Burnley.

    Wednesday

    1pm – 3pm DIY Tie Dye and Block Printing at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, Queen Street Mill, Harle Syke, Briercliffe.

    5pm Young Archivists at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    7pm – 10-30pm Dean Friedman - in Concert at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

    Thursday

    6-30pm FirstByte Young Company at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    7pm – 8-30pm Women in Golf Charter Workshop at Prairie Sports Village, Windermere Ave, Burnley.

    7-30pm Rapunzel at Greenbrook Methodist Church and Community Centre, 4 Greenbrook Rd, Burnley.

    8pm Young Actors Workshop at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.