Here are 24 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days
Panto season is continuing to bring the laughs this week.
There will be merriment galore as pantomimes take place across the region, bringing comical fun for children and adults alike.
If live gigs are more your cup of tea, there is plenty of choice across Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe’s pub scene.
Meanwhile, foodies can indulge in delicious activities like a Colne curry event or a bread-making workshop.
Here is our full list of things to do in the area over the next seven days:
Friday
10am Mini Flavours at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley, Clitheroe.
6-30pm Choir practice at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.
6-30pm – 7-30pm Friday Faith and Fun at St Anne's Church Fence, 583 Wheatley Ln Rd.
7pm Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto presented by the award-winning Burnley Pantomime Society at the Burnley Mechanics. See the Mechanics website for other performance dates.
7-30pm Rapunzel – panto at Greenbrook Methodist Church, Burnley. See TicketSource for other performance dates.
9pm Clitheroe Castle Ghost Hunt, Lancashire with Haunted Adventures at Clitheroe Castle Museum, Castle Hill.
Saturday
10am Cinderella at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.
10am – 2pm Volunteering Saturdays - new tree planting and maintenance at Harwes Farm CIC, Colne.
Sunday
10am – 3pm Introduction to Bread Baking at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.
10-30am Althams Holiday & Cruise Show at Burnley Football Club, Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way.
11am – 3pm Chatburn Circular (five-mile easy walk). Meet at Chatburn Library.
6pm Choral Evensong at St Peter's Church, 42 Church St, Burnley.
7pm Rob Tognoni at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.
Monday
9am Clitheroe Ukraine Support Project at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.
Tuesday
2 – 4pm Let’s Play Scrabble at Colne Library.
7pm Li’l Jimmy Reed at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.
Wednesday
3pm Curry event at Colne Citadel, 10 Market Pl.
7pm Taster evening at Bashall Barn Ltd, Bashall Eaves, Clitheroe.
7pm Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.
Thursday
2pm The Glen South Afternoon Variety Show at Colne Muni, Albert Rd.
7pm Merry Hell at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.
7-30pm Men Behaving Gladly at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.
7-30pm Quiz at the Park View, Burnley.
7-30pm Nativity the Musical at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market St, Colne.