Here are 24 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

There will be merriment galore as pantomimes take place across the region, bringing comical fun for children and adults alike.

If live gigs are more your cup of tea, there is plenty of choice across Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe’s pub scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, foodies can indulge in delicious activities like a Colne curry event or a bread-making workshop.

With the New Year, comes panto season. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Here is our full list of things to do in the area over the next seven days:

Friday

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am Mini Flavours at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley, Clitheroe.

6-30pm Choir practice at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6-30pm – 7-30pm Friday Faith and Fun at St Anne's Church Fence, 583 Wheatley Ln Rd.

7pm Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto presented by the award-winning Burnley Pantomime Society at the Burnley Mechanics. See the Mechanics website for other performance dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-30pm Rapunzel – panto at Greenbrook Methodist Church, Burnley. See TicketSource for other performance dates.

9pm Clitheroe Castle Ghost Hunt, Lancashire with Haunted Adventures at Clitheroe Castle Museum, Castle Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday

10am Cinderella at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – 2pm Volunteering Saturdays - new tree planting and maintenance at Harwes Farm CIC, Colne.

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – 3pm Introduction to Bread Baking at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.

10-30am Althams Holiday & Cruise Show at Burnley Football Club, Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – 3pm Chatburn Circular (five-mile easy walk). Meet at Chatburn Library.

6pm Choral Evensong at St Peter's Church, 42 Church St, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm Rob Tognoni at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

9am Clitheroe Ukraine Support Project at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 – 4pm Let’s Play Scrabble at Colne Library.

7pm Li’l Jimmy Reed at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday

3pm Curry event at Colne Citadel, 10 Market Pl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm Taster evening at Bashall Barn Ltd, Bashall Eaves, Clitheroe.

7pm Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday

2pm The Glen South Afternoon Variety Show at Colne Muni, Albert Rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm Merry Hell at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.

7-30pm Men Behaving Gladly at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-30pm Quiz at the Park View, Burnley.