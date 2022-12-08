News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here are 24 fun things to do in Burnley and Pendle THIS WEEKEND

From festive days to big nights out, our What’s On guide this week has everything you need for a magical Christmas build.

By Laura Longworth
7 hours ago - 2 min read

Check out our full list of fun things to do in Burnley and Pendle this weekend:

Friday

Hide Ad

2pm Michael Bublé - Christmas afternoon tea at Penny Black.

Santa's Grotto. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

    6-30pm Friday Faith and Fun at St Anne’s Church, Fence.

    7pm A Song for Christmas – concert at St Catherine’s Church to raise money for providing free Christmas dinners and presents for homeless people.

    Hide Ad

    Saturday

    10am Let's Get Festive in Burnley at Finsley Gate Wharf.

    Hide Ad

    10am – 1pm Tranquility and Inner Peace at Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre, Brunside Mill, Parker St.

    10am – 5pm Christmas Winter Wonderland at Rosegrove Railway Club. Santa’s Grotto, children’s rides, food/craft/market stalls. Free entry. View the Ticket Source website for tickets.

    Hide Ad

    Noon – 2pm Free Children’s Christmas Photographer at Burnley Markets.

    1pm Diana DoGood's Christmas Cracker Drag Brunch at Penny Black.

    Hide Ad

    2-30pm and 7-30pm The Wizard of Oz performed at Burnley Youth Theatre.

    3pm A Very Christmassy Showcase 2022 at Life Church.

    Hide Ad

    4pm – 6pm Supper with Santa at Booths Barrowford.

    5-30pm Roaming Nativity at Higham Village Hall.

    Hide Ad

    7pm A Very 80's Christmas with Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond at The Lawrence.

    7pm Soul Train at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market St, Colne.

    Hide Ad

    7pm Blitzen’s Bonkers Bingo Party Night and Jingle the Night Away” Party Night at The Oaks Hotel.

    7-30pm 80s Christmas Bash for Pendleside Hospice at Nelson Old Brass Band Club, Wren St.

    Hide Ad

    8pm Meatloaf tribute at Padiham Town Hall.

    9-30pm Bon UK at The Polished Knob.

    Hide Ad

    10pm Proj3kt presents Silky.

    Sunday

    Hide Ad

    10am – 5pm Christmas Market at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Rd, Burnley.

    11-30am and 2-30pm The Wizard of Oz performed at Burnley Youth Theatre.

    Hide Ad

    Noon – 4pm The Higher Trapp Sunday Lunch with Santa.

    2pm Mamma Mia - Christmas afternoon tea at Penny Black.

    Hide Ad

    6-30pm Strange Brew at The Commercial, Harle Syke.

    PendleBurnley