How will you scare the bejesus out of people on October 31?

Here are 18 ideas, starting with your regular, run-of-the-mill supernatural creatures – zombie, witch, werewolf – and the like, and finishing with some nerve-shredding movie baddies.

So get your make-up, masks and capes ready and get ready to do some serious spooking!

1. Zombie One of the most popular costumes for Halloween and relatively easily done with a torn shirt and pants and a decent bit of make-up. Photo: Paulus N. Rusyanto Photo Sales

2. Scary clown Think Pennywise. Think soiled undies ... nobody likes a scary clown! Photo: peter verreussel} Photo Sales

3. Ghost Definitely the easiest costume to make. White sheet, scissors. Job done. Photo: JK2507 - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4. The Grim Reaper You could pull this one off with a big, black, hooded dressing gown and a (plastic) scythe. Photo: Jakub Krechowicz Photo Sales