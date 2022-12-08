Glide into Christmas on Burnley’s very own synthetic ice rink as tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for this frozen festive activity, which will be held in St James’ Street near Wilko from Saturday, December 17th, to Friday, December 23rd, from 10am to 4pm each day.

The ice rink will provide the finale to the town’s Christmas celebrations, which began with the Lights Switch-On in November and include a Christmas Artisan Market, Burnley College’s Winter Wonderland, performers and characters at Charter Walk and a number of yuletide activities at Burnley Markets.

Tickets are now on sale for the ice rink in Burnley town centre.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID project manager, says he is looking forward to the opening of the ice rink and hopes people combine a skate with a trip to the town’s businesses for some Christmas shopping and a winter warmer or two.

Andrew said: “This year’s ice rink provides the perfect opportunity for people to have some festive fun and get into the Christmas spirit with their friends and loved ones while hopefully supporting our local traders at the same time.

“Why not come and have a skate before heading for a drink or bite to eat or maybe sort the last of the Christmas shopping before taking to the ice? Our businesses would love to see you this Christmas and there’s never been a more important time to support local.”

This year’s rink is sponsored by Burnley Leisure, Burnley Pantomime Society, Holiday Inn Express Burnley, Anchor Group Services and Birchall Foodservice.

Sessions are 30 minutes and include skates. Contact the Burnley Mechanics Theatre or visit the Discover Burnley website for tickets.