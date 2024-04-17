From insight to impact: free campaign planning event for home and garden marketers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Door4, a digital marketing agency specialising in the homes and gardens sector, is promising to arm marketers with the insights they need to improve the performance of their digital marketing campaigns – making ads work smarter, not harder.

A free in-person event will take place on Thursday 6th June from 9am at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston. Register here to reserve your place.

“From Insight to Impact: Campaign Planning for Home & Garden Marketing” is the next in a series of quarterly events hosted by Door4 which is designed to give marketeers and business owners in the homes and gardens sector crucial insights to improve the ROI on their marketing campaigns.

With a specific focus on campaign planning, the event will shine a light on how marketeers can adapt to changing consumer behaviours and preferences, specifically in the home and garden market. It will also give attendees the tools that they need to elevate their visibility in a highly competitive online landscape; as well as tactics to enhance return on investment.

Sean Dwyer, director at Door4 who will be speaking at the event, says: “This event is not to be missed. We will be taking a deep dive into the nuts and bolts of campaign planning to give attendees valuable insights into crafting consistent marketing frameworks that deliver results time and time again.

“It is no secret that the homes and gardens sector is predicted to experience slow growth this year, making it an absolute must to have a robust digital marketing strategy that will help businesses stand out in a crowded and highly competitive marketplace.

“Our events are fun and interactive – there will be lots of opportunities for participation and a great chance to network with your peers. The event kicks off at 9am with a free hot breakfast, the presentation will begin at 9:30am.”

For more information or to register to attend visit: https://door4.com/nextevent

Event details:

When: Thursday 6th June, 9am to 12pm

Where: Brockholes Nature Reserve – Junction 31 of the M6 near Preston