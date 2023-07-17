Friends of Towneley Park’s Parkcraft Summer Trail runs from this Saturday to Sunday, August 20th.Follow the trail, find the pictures, then hand in your trail booklet at the Hall shop.Prizes include: Burnley Leisure vouchers; boat ride plus ice cream at Thompson Park for a maximum of four people; a family of four ticket to see a children’s show at the Mechanics Theatre; a round of mini golf for four people at Prairie Sports Village plus ice cream; pitch and putt for four people at Towneley Golf Course; The Entertainer voucher; Greggs e-voucher; plus toys, books and games.