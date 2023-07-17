Friends of Towneley Park hosting Parkcraft Summer Trail in Burnley with prizes up for grabs
Friends of Towneley Park’s Parkcraft Summer Trail runs from this Saturday to Sunday, August 20th.Follow the trail, find the pictures, then hand in your trail booklet at the Hall shop.Prizes include: Burnley Leisure vouchers; boat ride plus ice cream at Thompson Park for a maximum of four people; a family of four ticket to see a children’s show at the Mechanics Theatre; a round of mini golf for four people at Prairie Sports Village plus ice cream; pitch and putt for four people at Towneley Golf Course; The Entertainer voucher; Greggs e-voucher; plus toys, books and games.
Winners will be informed on the week beginning Monday, August 21st, and there will be a presentation on Thursday, August 24th at 10-30am (collection can be arranged if you cannot attend)
Booklets are available from the Hall shop.For more details visit https://friendsofburnleyparks.org.uk/fotp/