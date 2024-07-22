Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley Market Hall will be hosting free creative workshops for families over the summer holidays.

The workshops will be held every Thursday from 11am to 3pm.

Raynor Pepper, assistant manager, said: “Each Thursday will be a different theme where your little ones can create then take home their masterpiece.”

The move comes as the market has also announced it will be holding ‘Foodie Friday’ events starting on Friday, August 2nd, when the market hall’s popular Food Court will be boasting a bar and entertainment.