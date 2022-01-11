Fire, ice and dragons coming to Barnoldswick
A Festival of Ice and Fire will take place in Barnoldswick with live ice carving, ice trail, interactive ice wall, fire show, circus skills, winter market, dragon crafting and free children's rides and trampolines.
Following in the footsteps of Switch On Saturday and Solstice Celebrations, Barnoldswick' s town council and local regeneration company West Craven Together are putting the finishing touches to another exciting event for the area when Barlick will be hosting its very own Game of Thrones.
Mainly based around Barnoldswick's town centre and newly refurbished Town Square, the event will also include street theatre performance in Earby, too.
The free, family-friendly, event is being supported through Covid recovery money which will also see a 'Spud Day' Food Festival on February 12th and a Mad Hatters' Tea Party on March 12th, all linked to Barnoldswick's growing speciality monthly markets.
Winter is coming... and with it a chance to get a glimpse of a powerful dragon as part of a fiery fire-show finale as darkness falls...
Barnoldswick's Festival of Ice and Fire is open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, January 29th.