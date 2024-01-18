Escapes is offering more than 15,000 free cinema tickets in 126 cinemas across the country. The scheme, supported by the BFI, aims to bring everyone to local cinemas to enjoy the big screen experience and independent film.

The award-winning thriller, The Iron Claw, will be previewed on Monday, February 5th, starting at 5pm at REEL Cinemas Burnley in Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, ahead of its official UK cinema release later that week. Based on a true story, this heart-breaking sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, tells of Kevin Von Erich and his family, who face tragedy and triumph as they make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.