Eight ways to treat your mum in Lancashire on Mother's Day - March 27

In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 27 this year. The date is set by the celebration’s Christian foundation as Mothering Sunday.

You’d be forgiven if you lose track of when Mother’s Day occurs, as it doesn’t always fall on the same date - keep in mind that it always takes place on the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

With Christmas only just out of the way, it can be a little tricky sometimes to think of a nice gift that you can get for Mother’s Day. So here are a few ideas of things you could do for mum in Lancashire from some of the highest rated businesses on Google.

1. Spa Day relaxation Treat your mum to a Spa Day. Elements Day Spa in Penwortham is rated 5 out of 5 stars from 197 reviews. There's a range of treatments and packages to choose from to spoil your mum rotten. Telephone 01772 446405. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Treat mum to a new do Mums love a good natter in the hairdressers. Why not treat her to a new do? K's Hair and Beauty Studio in Preston has 5 out of 5 stars from 46 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 792361. Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. Say it with flowers Get your mum a lovely bunch of flowers. Top-rated on Google with 5 out of 5 stars from 97 Google reviews is The Flower Shop in Clitheroe with Mother's Day gifts ranging from £22.50 to £70. Telephone 01200 422435. Photo: PB Photo Sales

4. Pamper her Book your mum in to have her nails done. Le Beautique Beauty & Skin Salon in Preston has 5 out of 5 stars from 48 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 301054. Photo: PB Photo Sales