'Eggman' coming to Burnley Words Festival to talk about his new book

The “Eggman” AKA Stephen Turner is coming back to Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read

Artist Stephen will discuss his new book, Everything from the Egg, at 2-30pm on Sunday at Finsley Gate Wharf.

As part of Burnley Words Festival, he will chat with Laurie Peake, the director of The Super Slow Way, about the journey of his six-metre floating egg-shaped home, art studio and observatory, which has been touring England since 2013 and spent a memorable six months in Burnley Wood in 2016.

The book documents everyday happenings involving the eco-friendly Exbury Egg, mixed with meditations on nature and the inter-connection of life and includes images and video links of different places visited and artworks consequently created or referenced.

Finsley Gate Wharf, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardFinsley Gate Wharf, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
    The event is free to attend – there is no need to book. It will take place next to The Furor Scribendi canal boat, which is moored at Finsley Gate Wharf as part of the festival.

