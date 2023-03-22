The Rotary Club of Ribblesdale will be hosting the annual Ribble Valley Pub Walk on Saturday, June 24th which has proven to be a popular event with the numbers taking part growing each year, and has successfully raised over £30,000 over the years for the hospice.

Russell Kerr of sponsors Intack Self Drive said: “In this tough current climate, physical and mental wellness is so important. The pub walk is a great event that provides the opportunity to break away from the business and be outdoors. This time spent with colleagues, family and friends builds relationships, benefits health and is priceless.

“We are constantly looking at ways we can help and support this wonderful cause, and for Intack we have always found that the Ribble Valley Pub Walk to be a great, enjoyable day that’s fun for everyone.

Blackburn based Intack Self Drive are once again sponsoring, with the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale hosting the Annual Ribble Valley Pub Walk on Saturday, 24th June

“The East Lancashire Hospice is a wonderful cause that provides services for so many and we are proud to be supporting them.”

All walkers will set off at 11am armed with maps and those taking part can choose how they complete the route, stopping at each hostelry or just enjoying the mapped walk.

Leanne Green, head of Fundraising and Marketing for East Lancashire Hospice, explained. “Everyone does it in their own way, whether they want to stop for a drink in every pub or get halfway along the route and decide they want to enjoy the sunshine in a beer garden.

“This year’s pub walk will be the eightth one, and we cannot thank the Ribblesdale Rotary Club enough for continuously supporting the hospice. This event has brought in over £30,000 which helps support the care needed for our patients. We look forward to welcoming many more on the walk this year.”

Barry Wood, at The Ribblesdale Rotary Club, said: “We are excited to be organised this popular event and looking forward to working with the team at East Lancashire Hospice once again. It is always a fun day out.

“Because the hospice is in Blackburn a lot of people in the Ribble Valley don’t realise it’s their hospice until they have to use it. It’s a brilliant place and everything they do for their patients and families is so positive and this is the Rotary Club’s chance to say thank you and offer our support.”

Walkers can register online up until 19th June for just £15 and all those taking part receive an official Ribble Valley Pub Walk t-shirt sponsored by Intack Self Drive and a map of the route.

The Ribble Valley Pub Walk is a great day out for people of all ages and this year’s event promises to be the best yet. The hospice would like to thank all those taking part including Intack Self Drive, and the volunteers from the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale for all their hard work and support.