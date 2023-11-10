News you can trust since 1877
Earby and District Camera Club looking for new members

Earby and District Camera Club is on the lookout for new members.
By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
The small group meets at New Road Community Centre, New Road, Earby, every Tuesday evening (except August and the Christmas period), 7-9pm.

Natalie Hough, club secretary, said: “We have a set syllabus at the beginning of the year with monthly talks, critiques, practical and educational evenings.

“We also hold an annual exhibition at the local library. We are not a competition dominated club, but do offer them for those wanting to participate.”

    Earby Camera Club is looking for new members
    Membership costs £30 annually or £2 per week.

    If you are interested in joining and would like more information about the club please contact president Nick Cooper or Natalie Hough either by email on [email protected] or

    or on Facebook at earbydistrictcameraclub or on Instagram at earbydistrictcameraclub

    Earby and District Camera Club has also recently been featured in Amateur Photographer in the publication’s Join the Club feature.

