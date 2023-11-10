Earby and District Camera Club is on the lookout for new members.

The small group meets at New Road Community Centre, New Road, Earby, every Tuesday evening (except August and the Christmas period), 7-9pm.

Natalie Hough, club secretary, said: “We have a set syllabus at the beginning of the year with monthly talks, critiques, practical and educational evenings.

“We also hold an annual exhibition at the local library. We are not a competition dominated club, but do offer them for those wanting to participate.”

Membership costs £30 annually or £2 per week.

If you are interested in joining and would like more information about the club please contact president Nick Cooper or Natalie Hough either by email on [email protected] or

or on Facebook at earbydistrictcameraclub or on Instagram at earbydistrictcameraclub