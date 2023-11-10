Earby and District Camera Club looking for new members
The small group meets at New Road Community Centre, New Road, Earby, every Tuesday evening (except August and the Christmas period), 7-9pm.
Natalie Hough, club secretary, said: “We have a set syllabus at the beginning of the year with monthly talks, critiques, practical and educational evenings.
“We also hold an annual exhibition at the local library. We are not a competition dominated club, but do offer them for those wanting to participate.”
Membership costs £30 annually or £2 per week.
If you are interested in joining and would like more information about the club please contact president Nick Cooper or Natalie Hough either by email on [email protected] or
Earby and District Camera Club has also recently been featured in Amateur Photographer in the publication’s Join the Club feature.