Dancers from Energize Dance and Fitness Academy in Burnley win big at the East Coast Freestyle Championships in Scarborough
Fleet-footed young members of Energize Dance and Fitness Academy in Burnley collected a clutch of prizes at the East Coast Freestyle Championships recently in Scarborough.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:24 BST
Owner Sarah Coates took 50 dancers aged between four years-old to 24.
She said: “We had many winners and finalists across the board in all ages and categories.
“We are so proud of our dancers and their achievements. They train like athletes four times a week.”
The club is re-locating from the Burnley Campus to Burnley Boys and Girls Club on April 1st.