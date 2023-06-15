Danny Sebastian, a self-taught antique dealer who joined the BBC One programme Bargain Hunt as a presenter in 2022, will host a night of comedy, chat and a football auction at Blues Bar in Ewood Park Football Stadium, home of Blackburn Rovers Football Club, on Saturday, July 29th. Doors open at 7-15pm with the show kicking off at 8pm.

The evening is being organised by Tony Cartwright with Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and The Veterans Club in aid of East Lancashire Hospice and the Len Johnrose Trust.

It will feature comedians Smug Roberts, Janice Connolly and Archie Kelly from Phoenix Nights, ex-Rovers football player Colin Hendry telling stories of his life on and off the pitch, and comic Tommy Cannon speaking about his career with Bobby Ball as part of double act Cannon and Ball.

General view inside Ewood Park Football Stadium. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

