A veteran beech tree at the entrance to Clitheroe Castle is to be pruned following the discovery of decay in a main branch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Decaying wood in the 150-year-old 88ft tree at the castle’s Castlegate entrance was discovered during a routine check by council countryside officers late last year.

Decay was also discovered in the joint of a large branch that extends over the castle’s main drive. Because of the high level of pedestrian footfall at the site, an in-depth survey of the beech was immediately commissioned by castle owner Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And following an in-depth tree condition report an arboricultural consultant has recommended that the large branch along with dead wood from the canopy of the tree be removed and the canopy shortened by 6ft to alleviate wind and storm pressure on the remaining branches.

Most Popular

Decaying wood in the 150-year-old 88ft tree at Clitheroe castle’s Castlegate entrance was discovered by council countryside officers

Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning, said: “The tree is part of a beech family growing along the edge of the main castle drive running from Castlegate.

“Although this tree lies within the Clitheroe conservation area, as landowner we have to maintain trees in the public domain in accordance with stringent health and safety guidelines, particularly in areas of high pedestrian footfall.

“The beech is one of the oldest and largest trees in the castle grounds and people should not be alarmed by this urgent remedial work, which is aimed at ensuring the tree’s long-term survival and will be carried out in accordance with the highest British standards.”