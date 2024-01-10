Clitheroe Castle beech tree to be pruned due to decay
and live on Freeview channel 276
Decaying wood in the 150-year-old 88ft tree at the castle’s Castlegate entrance was discovered during a routine check by council countryside officers late last year.
Decay was also discovered in the joint of a large branch that extends over the castle’s main drive. Because of the high level of pedestrian footfall at the site, an in-depth survey of the beech was immediately commissioned by castle owner Ribble Valley Borough Council.
And following an in-depth tree condition report an arboricultural consultant has recommended that the large branch along with dead wood from the canopy of the tree be removed and the canopy shortened by 6ft to alleviate wind and storm pressure on the remaining branches.
Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning, said: “The tree is part of a beech family growing along the edge of the main castle drive running from Castlegate.
“Although this tree lies within the Clitheroe conservation area, as landowner we have to maintain trees in the public domain in accordance with stringent health and safety guidelines, particularly in areas of high pedestrian footfall.
“The beech is one of the oldest and largest trees in the castle grounds and people should not be alarmed by this urgent remedial work, which is aimed at ensuring the tree’s long-term survival and will be carried out in accordance with the highest British standards.”
The work will be undertaken by the end of January by a specialist contractor experienced in the management of veteran trees.