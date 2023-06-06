Clitheroe Am Dram Society bring hilarious BBC sitcom Allo Allo to the stage

She was absolutely right!

Many of us will remember the BBC TV sitcom Allo Allo in the 1980s. Written by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft, the play is based in France during World War Two.

Rene Artois with his wife Edith run a small cafe where resistance fighters, Gestapo, German Army Officers and hidden airmen meet or hide. Multiple confusions involving a stolen priceless portrait hidden in a sausage and a wireless disguised as a cockatoo make this an excellent choice for Clitheroe Parish Church Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The cast of Allo Allo, a staging of the original BBC sitcom, performed by Clitheroe Parish Church Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The set comprised of a cafe, a bedroom, a spare room, a larder and an office – no easy undertaking, but brilliantly designed and built by Brian Haworth and Mick Gidlow. The eye for detail when creating a cafe with posters, flowers, menu board, chairs and tables was visually clever. Such a wide stage enabled three other settings to be lit thanks to the expertise of Paddy Keane and between those scenes we were treated to lovely music of the period with occasional sound effects thanks to John Ormerod.

My first impression of the cast was confidence, enjoyment and an array of beautiful costumes!

Rene played by Richard Hubbard is the cafe owner and married to Edith played by Lesley Haworth. Richard brought determination, cheekiness...and love affairs to his role, a truly inspired performance. Edith sings, but cannot sing, and knows about his affairs, but chooses to ignore them! Very well played, a full-of-life performance by Lesley.

Who does Rene prefer – Mimi played by Louise Lord or Yvette played by Su Taylor? Both characters, waitresses in the cafe, will be remembered by their saucy facial expressions and obvious love for Rene.

Steve Cooke as Leclerc, the master of disguises, delivers various goods such as radio equipment to the cafe. The role was great fun and Steve is obviously the master of comedy and particularly good at synchronised piano playing!

Trevor Lord as Crabtree, a delightful character, is an English speaker who has trouble speaking French and is always mispronouncing his vowels – "Good moaning”!

Michelle, the Resistance leader, speaks excellent English and is bossy, full of character and brilliantly played by Sue Paramore.

Of the German officers, Col. Von Strohm played by Matt Haworth, hides a valuable painting and bribes Rene to help him, on pain of death. He has lots of humour and was well played along with his counterparts Lieutenant Gruber, a busy officer, but suggesting a kind heart, perhaps? Then there is Captain Bertorelli, an Italian officer, played by Alan Herron wearing a uniform, covered by dazzling medals. An energetic and comic performance. Finally, General von Schmelling arrived, boldly and irrepressibly played by Barry Phillips.

I was mesmerised by Sam Crabtree's performance as Herr Flick, the local Gestapo officer and his lover Helga, the Colonel's secretary played by Wendy Watson. He was so consistent in his movements, his speech and actions throughout the play, assisted by a sexy and beautifully acted Helga.