Clean Bandit are set to perform on Friday (May 13), with Kaiser Chiefs planned to play on Saturday (May 14), Highest Point Festival announced today (February 9).

Thousands of attendees will be treated to an array of acts in the stunning, 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park in Lancaster, including headliners, Grammy award-winning chart-toppers, Clean Bandit, and rock legends Kaiser Chiefs, joining music royalty and former 'The Verve' frontman Richard Ashcroft.

Highest Point also announced the headliners would be accompanied by the likes of Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Example, Brit Nominee Not3s, Low Steppa, as well as breakout stars Mae Muller and Mimi Webb across the three-day festival.

There will also be appearances from Horse Meat Disco, SASASAS, Shy FX, Sub Focus, Turno, DJ & producer Emily Nash, Lancaster natives Lowes, Judge Jules, Luke Una, Charlie Tee and local hero Matt Thiss plus indie favourites Reverend and the Makers, The Lottery Winners, and The Sherlocks.

For a dose of nostalgia, Escape Classics, Mr Wilsons Second Liners, 80s V 90s and Funkademia will wow the crowds, with festival favourites The Cuban Brothers returning once again this year.

Jamie Scahill, co-founder of Highest Point Festival said: "It was amazing to be able to host the festival last September after two years off.

"Now we’re back to our usual festival weekend in May, and we have another huge line up heading for Lancaster.

"We can't wait for the festival season to kick off!"

This year, new additions to the festival include the Not-tober beer hall, a new area of the festival that will feature an immersive bingo experience with rave intervals, dance-offs and audience participation, karaoke, drag acts, and more.

There will also be a new drinks masterclass area, a bigger stage area at The Woods, plus more bars and toilets.

The next wave of tickets for the festival will go on sale this Friday (February 11) at 9am and can be bought via Skiddle’s website HERE.

Full weekend tickets, which give attendees access to every date, are available at £135 for an adult.

A two-day ticket which grants access to the festival on Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14) are £115.

Individual day tickets are also set to go on sale, with Thursday tickets starting at £42.50 and Friday and Saturday tickets starting at £55 per person.

In 2021, the festival welcomed 35,000 ticket-holders for four days of fun-filled musical performances from some of the music industry’s biggest names, including indie icons James, Brit & Ivor Novello award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, musical legend Rick Astley, chart star Becky Hill, Brit and MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter Ella Eyre, British electronic music band Clean Bandit, chart-topping Rudimental, plus many more.

