Organised by Colne Town Council, and bigger than ever before, this year’s schedule of fantastic yuletide performances and attractions promises to offer enjoyment for all the family, as well as a jolly Christmas atmosphere in the run up to the most wonderful time of the year.

This year’s event will be slightly different from previous years with a fantastic line up of musical and dancing entertainment live on stage from 12pm including Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre presents Nativity! the Musical, festive live music from Andrew Gilmour and Callum Spencer, a performance from Helen Green Academy of Dance, plus performances from Colne’s very own Josh Hindle, Claudia Thompson and the incredible Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Jasper Cherry.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There will be an array of things to see and do with something for everyone, including children’s funfair rides, free face painting, donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows as well as comedy magic shows, clog dancing performances, brass band performances, performances from our acrobatic elves, giant snow globe, rodeo reindeer, character meet and greet with Frozen’s Anna and much more.

There will also be a Christmas market with a huge selection of stalls, ideal for a spot of Christmas shopping. As always, later in the evening there will be a magical torchlit procession with a special visit from Father Christmas on his sleigh and our firework finale to light up Colne’s winter sky.