Cheers to the return of Pendle Beer Festival in aid of Pendleside Hospice
Get ready for a knees-up as Pendle Beer Festival makes its return this year.
East Lancs CAMRA will host the event, now in its 17th year, from Thursday to Saturday, February 2nd to 4th from 11am to 11pm at The Muni in Albert Road, Colne, in aid of Pendleside Hospice.
Guests can enjoy more than 90 real ales, plus KeyKeg craft beers, ciders, perries, gin and Prosecco, as well as food, live music and special festival glasses.
In a Facebook post, a hospice spokesperson said: “We are so excited to announce the return of Pendle Beer Festival!
“If you or your company would like to sponsor a beer barrel this year, please contact Leah on 01282 440140 or [email protected]
“Sponsorship is £50 per barrel and a great way to support the work of the hospice and to get your name seen by all the festival goers!
“It also makes a great gift for a beer lover, or acts as a way to remember someone special.”