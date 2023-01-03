Cheers to the return of Pendle Beer Festival in aid of Pendleside Hospice

East Lancs CAMRA will host the event, now in its 17th year, from Thursday to Saturday, February 2nd to 4th from 11am to 11pm at The Muni in Albert Road, Colne, in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Guests can enjoy more than 90 real ales, plus KeyKeg craft beers, ciders, perries, gin and Prosecco, as well as food, live music and special festival glasses.

In a Facebook post, a hospice spokesperson said: “We are so excited to announce the return of Pendle Beer Festival!

Pendle Beer Festival. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you or your company would like to sponsor a beer barrel this year, please contact Leah on 01282 440140 or [email protected]

“Sponsorship is £50 per barrel and a great way to support the work of the hospice and to get your name seen by all the festival goers!

