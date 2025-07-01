Burnley Wakes Fun Fair whizzing into town
Thrill-seekers rejoice – Burnley Wakes Fun Fair is coming to town.
More than 50 rides and attractions can be enjoyed from Wednesday, July 9th to Monday, July 14th at Towneley Park car park from 5pm to 9-30pm on weekdays, 1pm to 9-30pm on Saturday, and 1pm to 7pm on Sunday. Entry is free.
Save up to £8 on rides thanks to free vouchers in this Friday’s paper.
