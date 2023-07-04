News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Burnley Wakes Fun Fair to entertain young and old as it returns to Towneley Park

Burnley Wakes Fun Fair promises to entertain young and old as it returns to Towneley Park this week.
By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

There is something for everyone with more than 30 rides and attractions, from Waltzers and dodgems to white knuckle rides for the adrenaline junkies.

The fair will open tomorrow (Wednesday) and run until Monday. It is open: 5pm to 9-30pm on weekdays; 1pm – 9-30pm on Saturday; 1pm – 7pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is not a wristband event and rides are pay as you go but fair entry is free.

Looking up The Avenue towards Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardLooking up The Avenue towards Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Looking up The Avenue towards Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Related topics:Burnley