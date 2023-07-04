Burnley Wakes Fun Fair to entertain young and old as it returns to Towneley Park
Burnley Wakes Fun Fair promises to entertain young and old as it returns to Towneley Park this week.
By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST
There is something for everyone with more than 30 rides and attractions, from Waltzers and dodgems to white knuckle rides for the adrenaline junkies.
The fair will open tomorrow (Wednesday) and run until Monday. It is open: 5pm to 9-30pm on weekdays; 1pm – 9-30pm on Saturday; 1pm – 7pm on Sunday.
This is not a wristband event and rides are pay as you go but fair entry is free.