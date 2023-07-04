There is something for everyone with more than 30 rides and attractions, from Waltzers and dodgems to white knuckle rides for the adrenaline junkies.

The fair will open tomorrow (Wednesday) and run until Monday. It is open: 5pm to 9-30pm on weekdays; 1pm – 9-30pm on Saturday; 1pm – 7pm on Sunday.

This is not a wristband event and rides are pay as you go but fair entry is free.