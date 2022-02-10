With things slowly starting to return to normal, the upcoming break promises action-packed fun for all the family with a whole host of adventures for children, and adults, to enjoy.
Here are a few of the activities taking place:
1. HAPPA Pony Grooming
The Horses and Ponies Protection Association are running horse themed activities for all the family at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, Burnley this
February half-term. All week a free Horse Facts with Fergus Trail and a Horse Colour Match Challenge are available to complete when you book your visit at the Visit Us section of the HAPPA website www.happa.org.uk/visit-us On February, Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th, pony grooming sessions will be held onsite 11am - 3pm. Children aged 4+ and adults will be invited to groom one of HAPPA’s gentle horses supervised by a member of staff. Fifteen minute slots are available for a £5 donation (cash payments only) and these will be on a first come first served basis. Children under seven must be supervised by a parent or guardian while grooming. The team is also holding 'Own a Pony Days' and 'Beginner's Guide to
Horse and Pony Care' courses throughout the week. So if you, or anyone you know, is a keen equestrian here’s a chance to expand knowledge and
2. Towneley Hall Plant Pot People Trail
Organised by the Friends of Towneley Park, the Plant Pot People Trail takes place inside Towneley Hall from Saturday, February 12th. £1 per trail for children. Annual adult entry permit £5.50; entitles holder to free Towneley Hall entry for the rest of the year. Trail available eight days. No need to book, simply arrive at Towneley Hall shop, pay and enjoy.
3. Sion Pantomime Society's 'Sinbad The Sailor'
After a two year break due to the pandemic, members of Sion Pantomime Society in Burnley are excited to be presenting their forthcoming production “Sinbad The Sailor". Audiences can join Sinbad and his friends this February half term on their sea-faring adventures as they set out to rescue the Princess from the evil Halapena Pepa. The half-term treat runs from Tuesday to Saturday, February 15th to 19th, at Sion Baptist Church. The shows starts at 7-15pm nightly and there is also a matinee on the Saturday at 2-15pm.
4. Burnley Youth Zone February Family Fun
Burnley Youth Zone is holding a couple of creative craft sessions for children aged up to 11. They're taking place at Burnley Campus Library on Monday, February 14th, and Burnley Central Centre on Tuesday, February 15th. To book a place, ring 01282470707