1. HAPPA Pony Grooming

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association are running horse themed activities for all the family at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, Burnley this February half-term. All week a free Horse Facts with Fergus Trail and a Horse Colour Match Challenge are available to complete when you book your visit at the Visit Us section of the HAPPA website www.happa.org.uk/visit-us On February, Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th, pony grooming sessions will be held onsite 11am - 3pm. Children aged 4+ and adults will be invited to groom one of HAPPA’s gentle horses supervised by a member of staff. Fifteen minute slots are available for a £5 donation (cash payments only) and these will be on a first come first served basis. Children under seven must be supervised by a parent or guardian while grooming. The team is also holding 'Own a Pony Days' and 'Beginner's Guide to Horse and Pony Care' courses throughout the week. So if you, or anyone you know, is a keen equestrian here’s a chance to expand knowledge and