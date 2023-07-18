Burnley families to become swashbuckling pirates thanks to exciting summer trails at Scott Park and Thompson Park
Burnley families can enjoy swashbuckling adventures next month.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST
Burnley Leisure will host Pirates in the Park on Wednesday, August 2nd at Scott Park and on️ Thursday, August 3rd at Thompson Park, both from 2pm to 4pm.
Families can don pirate fancy dress outfits, follow the trail, collect eight pieces and find Patch the Pirate, who will have a gift for each child aged three plus.
There will be a prize draw for the best-dressed pirates, with the winners receiving a £50 Burnley Leisure & Culture voucher.