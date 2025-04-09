Burnley Easter fun fair ready to light up Towneley Park

By John Deehan
Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Burnley is set for a thrill-packed Easter as the Billy Hill Family Fun Fair rolls back into town.

From Saturday, April 12, to Monday, April 21, Towneley Park will transform into a wonderland of rides, lights, music, and mouth-watering treats – promising fun for all the family.

Running daily from 12 noon to 7pm, this year’s fair boasts an exciting mix of classic favourites and brand-new attractions. Entry is free – pay per ride.

