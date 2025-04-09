Burnley Easter fun fair ready to light up Towneley Park
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Burnley is set for a thrill-packed Easter as the Billy Hill Family Fun Fair rolls back into town.
From Saturday, April 12, to Monday, April 21, Towneley Park will transform into a wonderland of rides, lights, music, and mouth-watering treats – promising fun for all the family.
Running daily from 12 noon to 7pm, this year’s fair boasts an exciting mix of classic favourites and brand-new attractions. Entry is free – pay per ride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.