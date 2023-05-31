News you can trust since 1877
Burnley concert starring classical guitarist Richard Haslam to feature Brassed Off music

This Burnley concert will feature a piece from the iconic Brassed Off film.
By Laura Longworth
Published 31st May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

Classical guitarist Richard Haslam will wow the audience with his performance at St Peter’s Church in Burnley on Saturday, June 3rd.

The wonderful music by Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo will be the jewel in the crown for Richard.

Entitled Concierto De Aranjuez’, it was one of the star pieces of music played by Grimethorpe Colliery Band in the 1996 film based on the fight for survival as the local coal pit is doomed to closure. The British comedy-drama is written and directed by Mark Herman and stars Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and Ewan McGregor.

Classical guitarist Richard Haslam.Classical guitarist Richard Haslam.
    Derbyshire-born Richard, now based in Manchester, studied under Australian classical guitarist Craig Ogden and teaches young children to play the instrument.

    He will be joined by pianist Jay Carroll at the concert, which starts at 11am, with doors opening at 10-30am.

    For more information, check out www.stpetersburnley.com

