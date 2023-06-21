News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Classic Vehicle Show cruising into Towneley Park this weekend

Burnley Classic Vehicle Show will cruise back into town this weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

The Rotary Club of Burnley will host hundreds of classic vehicles at its 38th show from 11am on Sunday at Towneley Park, with the prize-giving around 3pm.

There will be plenty of keep the family entertained thanks to a children’s funfair, access to Towneley Hall and the grounds, plenty of stalls with information about local charities and attractions, plus food and a bar.

For more information, head to http://www.burnleyclassicvehicleshow.org/

