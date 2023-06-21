Burnley Classic Vehicle Show cruising into Towneley Park this weekend
Burnley Classic Vehicle Show will cruise back into town this weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
The Rotary Club of Burnley will host hundreds of classic vehicles at its 38th show from 11am on Sunday at Towneley Park, with the prize-giving around 3pm.
There will be plenty of keep the family entertained thanks to a children’s funfair, access to Towneley Hall and the grounds, plenty of stalls with information about local charities and attractions, plus food and a bar.
For more information, head to http://www.burnleyclassicvehicleshow.org/