Burnley Catenians celebrate centenary

Some of the Circle and guests

The 136 guests travelled from as far away as Southampton, Ascot and West Lothian. Principal guests were the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend and Kerry Townsend, and the Catenians GB National President David Arundale and his wife Maureen.

Burnley Circle president, Jim Livesey, said: “This event has been more than two years in the making. Our Centenary was actually November 2020 but, like many organisations, we had to postpone our celebrations until Covid regulations permitted a large gathering.

“As a mark of respect for the Founding Brothers of this Circle, all the tables have the names of former Circle Presidents from 1920 onwards, and the years they served.

“Over the years, Burnley Circle has held monthly meetings at a number of venues in Burnley, Nelson and Simonstone to name but a few before finally ending up here at the home Burnley Football Club, where we are very well looked after.”