Burnley businessman transforms car into Pudsey the Bear for BBC Children in Need

George Duguid, who owns Highmount Garage Ltd, supplied and modified a Vauxhall Corsa after a friend asked him to help raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Used as a wheelbarrow, it will travel 30 metres this Sunday, starting from the Prestwich Street garage at noon.

A fun day will follow at Coal Clough Pub, with a bouncy castle, entertainment, free food and competitions.

George said: “I decided to convert the car to Pudsey the Bear as the Children in Need charity speaks for itself and the car is unique as a Pudsey car. It was a Vauxhall Corsa but it still runs and drives, as it is a complete car still.

"The idea to turn the car into Pudsey was to draw attention to the cause and that it has! So far, there has been loads of attention as nobody has seen a Pudsey car wheelbarrow before.”

