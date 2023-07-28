Burnley BID seeking exhibitors for Vintage & Performance Car Show 2023

Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) is seeking owners of classic cars, motorbikes and vehicles to display their machines at the town centre event on Saturday, September 9th.

The show, supported by The Rotary Club of Burnley, first took place last year when St James’s Street came alive with a collection of retro motors from yesteryear, which drew in crowds from all over East Lancashire.

Burnley BID is urging those with classic and vintage vehicles who would be interested in taking part to get in touch as soon as possible via the Discover Burnley website.

Burnley Town centre (Classic Car Show). Photo by Andy Ford Photography.

Gordon Salthouse, Burnley BID board member, said: “Last year, we were lucky enough to have a fantastic mixture of vehicles in attendance for

people to admire and the event really drew in the crowds.

“We’re aiming to go one better this year, so if you do have a vehicle from decades gone by that you’d like to exhibit, please head to our website and fill in your details today.

“There was a real buzz in 2022, which generated a fantastic atmosphere throughout the day, so why not come along and be a part of it?”

Burnley town centre (Classic Car Show). Photo: Andy Ford

The event will follow hot-on-the-heels of a number of exciting family-friendly activities taking place in Burnley Town Centre throughout the summer, including circus skills, arts and crafts, and Burnley Pride this weekend. See the Discover Burnley website for more details.