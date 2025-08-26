Big Burnley Record Fair set to return this weekend

Vinyl lovers are in for a treat as the Big Burnley Record Fair returns to Burnley Markets food hall on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 9am to 4pm, will bring together traders and collectors from across the UK. Shoppers can expect everything from bargain boxes to rare records, with opportunities to buy, sell, swap or trade.

This month’s fair will be held in the markets’ revamped open-plan food hall space, which organisers say has been developed into a more practical and expanded raised area.

Burnley Record Fair takes place in Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, August 30th.

Alongside the chance to hunt down hidden gems, visitors can also take advantage of free on-the-spot valuations, with experts on hand to appraise vinyl collections in the style of the Antiques Roadshow. The Big Burnley Record Fair takes place at Burnley Markets, Curzon Street, from 9am to 4pm.