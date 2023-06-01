In just over a month, Beat-Herder will be setting up camp in the idyllic Ribble Valley countryside for four days of magic, mayhem, and unbridled revelry.Throwing open its gates on Thursday, July 13th, the legendary festival will yet again boast 20+ whimsical stages, featuring acts such as Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, Dream Frequency, Tall Paul, Peter Hook and The Light, and many, many more.To celebrate being on the Herder homestretch, we have two four-day tickets to give away to what is sure to be the party of the summer. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of these tickets is name an act who will be performing at this year's festival.Send your entries in to [email protected] And then cross those fingers.Deadline is noon on Friday, June 16th.Best of luck!