Beat-Herder 2023: Here is the winner of tickets to see Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything and many more at the Ribble Valley festival
The brilliant but barmy Beat-Herder Festival is back for a weekend of madness – and one lucky person has won free tickets.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
On Thursday, July 13th, the legendary festival will open its doors to partygoers as they set up camp in the idyllic Ribble Valley countryside.
The legendary festival will boast 20+ stages, featuring acts like Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, Dream Frequency, Tall Paul, Peter Hook and The Light.
And the person scooping a free pair of four-day tickets to the party of the summer is…Sarah O’Sullivan.