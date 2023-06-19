Beat goes on for Burnley Record Collectors Fair as it returns this weekend
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Doors will open to shoppers at Burnley Market Hall as the event returns on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
There will be additional dealers and regular faces amongst the 15 returning traders bringing Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Rock, Punk, Mod, Metal, Pop and more in the second in a run of six fairs planned for 2023.
You can also visit the free valuation service on site for your gems and collectables.
For more information, contact Adrian on 07882 809 056.