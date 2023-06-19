News you can trust since 1877
Beat goes on for Burnley Record Collectors Fair as it returns this weekend

By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read

Doors will open to shoppers at Burnley Market Hall as the event returns on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

There will be additional dealers and regular faces amongst the 15 returning traders bringing Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Rock, Punk, Mod, Metal, Pop and more in the second in a run of six fairs planned for 2023.

You can also visit the free valuation service on site for your gems and collectables.

Vinyl records are seen for sale. (Photo credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)Vinyl records are seen for sale. (Photo credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
    For more information, contact Adrian on 07882 809 056.

