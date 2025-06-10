The town of Colne can clay claim to a new first – it has just become home to the North-West’s only axe-throwing venue.

Yes, you heard that right. A skill-set perhaps more suited to grizzled frontiersmen foraging in the wilds of untamed Canada or the bearded dwarves of Middle Earth battling orcs, has come to East Lancashire for all to enjoy.

On hearing that Axes to Ashes: Axe Imperium, had arrived at the Fun House of Colne, myself and colleague Kelvin Stuttard decided to go along and give the flinging a whirl.

Funnily enough, Kelvin had enjoyed a spot of axe-throwing as a soberly distraction from drinking on his stag do in York two years ago, but on that occasion I chose the latter.

Andy Fletcher, owner of Axes to Ashes in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

So it seemed the time was right for us to go along to Colne and chat to business owner Andy Fletcher, who admits he himself once contemplated ‘living off-grid’ in Canada, before deciding to teach the skills to the public.

“Axes to Ashes came about from a passion to get adults and children back to basics, by taking them on a learning journey covering safe axe use, fire lighting and the tranquillity that can be found from watching embers turn to ashes,” he said.

“After a hugely successful few years, we found the perfect spot for the Axe Imperium, which will be a safe space for groups of friends and family to come together and spend quality time.”

After a very important, and timely, safety briefing, Andy guided us to the arena where I did my best to channel my inner ‘Hawkeye’ and attempt to not make a fool of myself on camera.

Burnley Express reporter Dominic Collis with Andy Fletcher, owner of Axes to Ashes in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And, as our video here shows (heavily edited, mind) it did not take me long to hit the target.

The activity was great fun and I can see how it would be a perfect idea for corporate events and birthday parties. Indeed, Andy is working on a child-friendly version which will also see children learn other basic bushcraft skills including fire-lighting, which he hopes to school trips and party bookings.

For adults, the venue includes a full bar and later in 2025 will see the opening of a smokehouse with everything from slow smoked beef brisket and ribs to delicious vegan and gluten-free options to cater for most requirements.

The Axe Imperium is managed by a team of highly-trained and skilled staff, including Ben Lloyd who is a professional axe throwing coach and Kali Tattersall who is currently the UKAT (Axe and Knife Throwing) World Champion to ensure complete safety and the best instruction possible.

Andy started his venture after leaving the corporate world where he was a health and safety manager to become a survival skills expert, progressing to axe and knife throwing.

The Colne venue is an extension of the business that Andy started as a mobile service which took him around the country, predominantly hosting events in Manchester, Lancashire, the Lake District, Cumbria, Cheshire, Yorkshire, Merseyside, The Wirral, Staffordshire and Oxfordshire.