The event on Saturday, June 22nd at Towneley Park will feature a wide range of activities and displays including the fly-past of the Lancaster at approximately 3-15pm (weather permitting).

There will also be fairground rides, face painting, an inflatable army assault course, brass band, police horse and dog displays, military vehicles and equipment, Armed Forces careers teams, uniformed cadet groups, food stalls and much more.

Sponsors Pendle Hill Properties will be handing out 250 free parachute men and 250 free Hershey bars to U12s attending the event, on a first come, first served basis, to commemorate the original ‘Candy Bomber’, Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping 23 tons of candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948 by tying a handkerchief to the candy bar and dropping it out of his plane.

Alongside the Candy Bomber attraction, which was a massive hit at the event last year, Pendle Hill Properties has also been named as print sponsor for the Family Fun Day to support the promotion of this family event.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “It was great to meet so many new people last year and we are excited to be giving away 250 Hershey bars and 250 parachute men to Under 12s.”

Andrew Powell, managing director and co-founder of Healthier Heroes CIC, said: “I would like to thank everyone at Pendle Hill Properties for supporting our event again this year.

"Their attraction was very well received in 2023 and will no doubt be one of the highlights of an even bigger and better Uniformed Services Family Fun Day in June, which will include the flypast of an Avro Lancaster.”

Healthier Heroes CIC work hard to help people overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the Veteran community. You can learn more about them and their work in the community, here: https://healthierheroescic.co.uk/