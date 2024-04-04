Applications open for the chance to be crowned Miss Lancashire this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Great Britain is the oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant in the country and will see over 80 women compete for the Miss Great Britain and Ms Great Britain titles!

The Miss Lancashire organisation have been fortunate enough to have some incredible sponsors on board for 2024 including Sarah Layton jewellers in Whalley, BMW Bowker in Blackburn, Lifestyle Ribble Valley, and even Neal & Wolf as our official glam team alongside Robert’s-Steel Hair Dressers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications are still open for 2024 however the organisers are nearly at capacity! Eddison and Lisa the director’s said “At Miss Lancashire, our goals are to empower young women & help them to become the best & most confident version of themselves! We all have busy lives, and often we don't take enough time to do something that is solely for us! We hope you see that Miss & Ms Lancashire are an opportunity to grow & and learn more about yourself while meeting other likeminded women & having the most glamorous evening ever!!"

Your World

Our entry requirements for Miss & Ms Lancashire can be found on our Instagram @misslancashiregb

If you have a passion for women empowerment, your community & pageants then this could be for you!

Last year 95% of our contestants had never competed in a pageant before… there is absolutely no previous experience required! This experience is all about trying new things & building your confidence levels. You can be married & you can have children!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are still taking applications for Lancashire contestants for our 2024 Miss Great Britain Regional Qualifying Heat… Miss & Ms Lancashire!

Our 2024 finals will take place at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley on 21st June 2024… it’s going to be HUGE! You don’t want to miss this.

Tickets are also now on sale and you can get these through DM on instagram!