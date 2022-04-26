Angela Rayner to speak at Burnley's historic May Day Festival after two year absence

The 43rd annual festival takes place this May Day bank holiday, Monday May 2nd. It is one of very few in the country that has been held every year, other than the Covid years, since the May Day bank holiday was established in 1978.

This year’s festival will again take place at Towneley Park and features the usual fun fair, donkey rides and stalls in the marquee. The ever popular Pendle Dog Agility Club will be performing two of their amazing dog agility displays for us.

Famous figures from the Labour Party, including former leader Jeremy Corbyn, have spoken at past festivals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Burnley MP Julie Cooper, Angela Rayner MP and Peter Thorne from UNISON at Burnley's last May Day Festival in 2019

The main speaker this year will be Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party. Former UNISON assistant general secretary Roger McKenzie, who was due to speak in 2020 before the cancellation, and local lad Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley will also be speaking.

The day will begin with a parade from the Todmorden Road entrance to the park to the festival site, setting off at noon, and led by the Clarion Choir who will also sing at the event.

Events at the park will start around 11am with the funfair and the various charity and trade union stalls around the field and in the marquee.

The speakers will follow the arrival of the parade at around 1pm. The Clarion Choir will commence proceedings with a short song recital followed by the speakers.