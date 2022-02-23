Lancashire pub quiz king who became a lockdown internet star with Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz will raise funds for Comic Relief
A Lancashire pub quiz king who became a viral sensation during the pandemic is getting behind this year’s Red Nose Day.
Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz creator Jay Flynn has announced six editions of the free quiz, which takes place live every Thursday and Saturday evening at 8pm, will be held
in support of the charity, from Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 19.
Jay’s quizzes became hugely popular when a lockdown-inspired online quiz intended for friends and family in March 2020 was accidentally set to public on Facebook and attracted more
than 180,000 people.
The twice-weekly quizzes have raised money for a range of good causes and in 2021 Jay was awarded an MBE for services to charity.
Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz still attracts thousands of players each week.
Jay, who lives in Darwen, said: “I’m so happy to be supporting this year’s Red Nose Day.
"Looking back over the last two years, I am most proud of the money we have raised and the way the quizzes have brought people together from all over the world.
"Supporting charities is at the centre of everything we’ve done.
“The generosity of our quiz community is overwhelming. It’s incredible to think together we’ve raised more than £1.3 million and been able to help so many different charities, large and
small. I know they’ll all get behind Red Nose Day this year to raise money and have fun doing it.
“All the money raised for Comic Relief will help people here in the UK and around the world to break free from poverty, violence and discrimination.”
Jay has also written a quiz for the Red Nose Day 2022 fundraising pack, which is full of ideas on how to raise money for Comic Relief and have fun doing it.
Visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday to download.
If you would like to join in with Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz for Comic Relief, you can go to https://www.youtube.com/c/thevirtualpubquiz, follow on Instagram @thevirtualpubquiz and Twitter
@TheVirtualPubQ1 or like Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz on Facebook.
