Age UK Lancashire is hosting a Fashion Show Fundraiser at Mitton Hall this week with all money raised going to supporting older people that are isolated, lonely and suffer from long-term health conditions.

The Fashion Show event on Wednesday, October 4th, will show off local Lancashire retailers including Willow Tree Boutique who will be hosting the catwalk show on the evening as well as Soul Purpose Jewellery and Selene Co.

The evening will showcase some amazing clothing including brands like Michael Kors, Ax Paris, Karen Millen and Amanda Wakeley – all for a bargain price.

Age UK Lancashire have hosted several fashion show events across Lancashire and are so thankful to the public and local business that support their events.

Sharon Watson said: “We’re delighted to be hosting yet another Fashion Show Event, it gets bigger and better each time.

“The evening is a great opportunity to let your hair down, enjoy yourself and grab yourself a bargain if you want to. This year again we have some great clothing available to be bought at an amazing price.

“Every ticket bought goes towards helping older people that need us the most.”

Tickets cost just £10 and includes refreshments. Tickets are available here or by visiting www.ageuklancs.org.uk. Make a difference, one stylish step at a time.