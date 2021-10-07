A new 'pocket park' opens in Pendle

The Mayor of Pendle officially opens the park. PIC: Joe Maloney

Pendle Council teamed up with Colne and Nelson Rugby Club to win £23,500 of government funding towards the project.

The new park is part of a wider, national initiative aiming to create green spaces near towns for local people to enjoy for relaxation, exercise, play and socialising.

Pendle Council’s new Green Spaces Manager, Phil Riley, said: “We’ve created an inspiring, relaxing and accessible space for our community, whether it be taking part in the gardening activities, for exercise on the fitness trail or simply a place to relax.

"The site of the park was previously an unused and neglected space between the new housing development of Campion Green and the rugby pitch.

“We have transformed the site into a hive of biodiversity with the introduction of wildflower meadows, native tree and hedge planting and perennial flower beds.

“This will be great for pollinating insects and birds and for encouraging a diverse landscape."

He also gave thanks to Garden Able, who helped with the propagation and plant supply of the new pocket park.

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Neil Butterworth, was present to officially open the park on Saturday.

He said: “I’m delighted to officially open this great asset in our community for people of all ages to mix, play and learn from each other in a safe and local environment.”

Chris Buck, chairman of Colne and Nelson Rugby Club, said: “We’ve been pleased to get involved in this new park which is next to our rugby pitches. The rugby club has donated £500 to this worthwhile project which encourages people to get active and enjoy quality time near to home."

Residents at the Campion Green housing development are part of a volunteer group that runs volunteer days to look after the park.

Keith Turbitt, for Campion Green Residents’ group, said: “As well as being a space where people can relax and enjoy some quiet time or a chat with their neighbours, we’ll be encouraging people to take an active part in their park.”

Anyone who can spare a couple of hours a week are very much encouraged to help out at the new pocket park.

The park lies behind the Campion Green housing estate, and adjacent to Holt House, BB8 9SF, where there is plenty of parking available.

Phil said: “There is still work to be done this winter, particularly in planting additional hedging and trees. This can be achieved with a combination of council staff, volunteer groups, as well as Pendle’s Goodlife Project."

There are also lots of other opportunities to volunteer at local green spaces in the coming weeks and months.