35 egg-cellent things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

From egg hunts to live music, there are plenty of brilliant activities and events this week and beyond to keep you smiling.

Here’s our list of 35 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily

Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Most Popular

Den of Dragons Competition at Clitheroe Castle, Clitheroe.

Easter at HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday to Monday

Easter Eggstravaganza at Thornton Hall County Park, Thornton-in-Craven.

Friday

Noon Church Casserole/Cake Club at St Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, Burnley Rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Burnley Road, Colne.

9pm KKlass at Rios, Rendezvous Nightclub, Accrington Rd, Whalley.

Saturday

Mill Mouse Easter Trail at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – 3pm Super Slow Way Canoeing Sessions. Meet Morrisons, Pendle St, Nelson.

11am Thompson Park Children’s Funfair. Children's rides, giant inflatables, game stalls, food, trains and boats.

Noon - 3-30pm Audrey Bates and friends’ annual sale to raise cash for animal charities - sale of jewellery, fancy goods and toys at the Woodman Inn on Todmorden Road, Burnley, plus tombola.

2-30pm April meeting at Sion Church, Church St, Burnley. Prepare a short story or poem from a picture prompt (picture prompts will be provided at the March meeting). Word limit TBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm Lythium at Sanctuary, Cow Ln, Burnley.

7-30pm Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Jenni Schumann hosting Mayoral Fundraising Concert at the Assembly Rooms, Lowergate, Clitheroe, in aid of International Aid Trust and Shoe Aid. Musical entertainment provided by Blowjangles and another local band.

7-30pm Blue Swamp Band at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, Rainhall Rd.

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am Thompson Park Children’s Funfair. Children's rides, giant inflatables, game stalls, food, trains and boats.

Noon Easter Bunny Trail at Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley Rd, Padiham.

1-30pm – 3-30pm Children’s Easter Trail around the park. Meet outside Towneley Hall shop. Bring a pen. Prize drawn at 3-30pm. Free book with every trail.

2pm Compakt Easter Bank Holiday at Illuminati Bar, Hammerton St, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm Free Northern Soul at Burnley Miners Social Club, Plumbe Street.

4pm Oasis Tribute at Hare & Hounds, West St, Padiham.

5pm Losing Touch live at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

6-30pm BK'S Heroes Black & White Charity Ball at Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-30pm The Antics live at The Commercial, Harle Syke.

8pm Strange Brew at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

10pm Flexxin Presents - Ian Van Dahl at Hidden Burnley, Cow Lane.

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Family Fun Day at Waddow Hall Activity Centre, Clitheroe.

Easter Fun Day at Gibbon Bridge Hotel, Chipping.

Tuesday

10am Easter Trail at Memorial Park, Padiham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm Knitting Group at St Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, Burnley Rd.

2pm Mother Goose – the family panto at Colne Muni, Albert Rd.

8pm Herb and Garden Club at Higham Village Hall.

Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9am – 2pm Super Slow Way Paddlesport Sessions. Meet Finsley Gate, Burnley.

10am - 1pm Easter Bunny Trails at Thompson Park, Burnley. Complete the trail to get a chocolate egg.

Thursday

6pm Clowbridge 5k Spring series at Clowbridge Reservoir, Manchester Rd, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad