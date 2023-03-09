English singer-songwriter Adele poses with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy on Me in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th, 2023. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Two tribute acts will bring the hitmakers’ top songs to the area this week. You can also get Lost in Music at Burnley Mechanics or likewise escape to the sound of Revival Trance Classics in Nelson. Or if you prefer something a little earlier, why not dance the evening away with your loved ones at The Grand’s family disco?

There are plenty of other feel-good events to make your brain buzz with endorphins over the next seven days, including outdoor activities like free canoeing sessions.

Here is our full list of 34 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley:

Friday

1-30pm – 4-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Burnley Rd, Colne.

6-30pm America's Mid-West Meets Cambridge at Towneley Hall, Burnley.

7pm GRAB Final 2023 at The Grand, Clitheroe.

7-30pm Jeramiah Ferrari at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

7-30pm Lost in Music at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

7-30pm Soul at Clitheroe Cricket Club, Chatburn Rd.

Saturday

9am – 11am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Church, Harriet St, Burnley.

10-30am Pendle Forest Orienteers at Brun Valley Forest Park, Marlborough St, Burnley.

12-30pm – 3pm Super Slow Way – free canoeing sessions. Meet at Morrisons, Pendle St, Nelson.

1-30pm Meeting at Sion Church, Church St, Burnley. Prepare a humorous description of a routine task.

5pm We Are Family Disco at The Grand, York St, Clitheroe.

6-30pm RDDC Dance and Musical Theatre Show at Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Rd. See the Mechanics website for other performances.

7-30pm Adele UNCUT with Live Band at Padiham Town Hall Ballroom, Burnley Rd.

8pm Coldplace at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

10pm Revival Trance Classics at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, Walton St, Nelson.

Sunday

10am – 1pm Beginner - Improver rides: Clitheroe Bike Library from Ribblesdale Pool & Edisford Sports Complex, Edisford Rd, Clitheroe.

10am – 5pm Sabden, Pendle Hill and Barley - 10 miles from The White Hart, Padiham Rd, Sabden.

11am BK'S Heroes Afternoon Tea Party at Nelson Golf Club, King's Causeway.

2-30pm Baroque & Beyond Winter Whispers at Wheatley Lane Methodist Church, Fence.

3pm Clitheroe Soul Club at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Clitheroe.

Monday

9am – 6pm Ribble Valley Rail meeting at The New Inn, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

10-30am Mega Monday at St James’ Church, St James' St, Clitheroe.

Tuesday

9am – 4pm Clitheroe Market, Station Rd.

10-30am Burnley Rambling Group – seven miles from Barden Lane car park.

11am Aerobics at St Mary's Centre, Church St, Clitheroe.

1-30pm Knit and Natter at Clitheroe Library, Church St.

2pm – 3pm Tai Chi for Health & Wellbeing at Whitewell Bottom at Lighthouse Tai Chi, Westbourne Ave, Burnley.

2pm Knitting Group at St Luke the Evangelist, Burnley Rd, Brierfield.

7-30pm Stage Door Youth Theatre presents Broadway Lights West End Nights at The Muni Theatre, Colne. Performance also on Wednesday.

7-30pm Life Recovery at Life Church, Sycamore Ave, Burnley.

8pm Gorple Guys at St John The Evangelist Church, Church Square, Gorple Rd, Worsthorne.

Wednesday

7-30pm Bertram's Wine Club: New Discoveries at Bertram's Restaurant, Crow Wood, Royle Lane, Burnley.

7pm Chris Cleverley live at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, Rainhall Rd.

Thursday

1pm – 2pm Conversations about what matters to us in Burnley and creating social change together at Canalside Community Centre, Lindsay St, Burnley.