33 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

The next seven days are packed full of shows from start to finish.

Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley will be home to a variety of talents as clowns, wrestlers, rockers and panto dames all take to the stage.

For more details, check out our list of 33 fun things to do:

Some of the cast of The Pied Piper panto to be presented by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society.

Friday

10am (Alternative Fridays) Burnley and District Probus Club at the Salvation Army Hall, Richards Street, Burnley.

7pm Bingo Night at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.

7-30pm The Pied Piper panto presented by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society at Ribchester Village Hall off Riverside. Performances also on Saturday at 2pm and 7-30pm.

7-30pm The Diana Ross Story – In The Name of Love at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

8pm The History of Rock at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

8pm Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Hamish's Cafe & Bar, Moorcock House, Gisburn Rd, Blacko.

Saturday

9am - 4pm Burnley Record Fair at Burnley Market Hall.

10-30am - 11-30am Books and a Brew at Whalley Library on alternate Saturdays. An informal and friendly group to discuss books.

Noon and 3-30pm Fireman Sam at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd, Burnley.

2pm Alfie's First Fight by Oliver Sykes at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd, Burnley.

8pm Soul Night at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

8pm What About PINK Live at Padiham Town Hall Ballroom.

9pm The Switch live at The Legion in Barnoldswick.

9pm Saxum at The George and Dragon, Gisburn Rd, Barrowford.

9pm Music from the 50s onwards at The Bridge Inn, 68 Burnley Rd, Padiham.

9pm Rework Presents Devotion at Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Rd, Whalley.

9-30pm Street Survivors Rock The Cross Keys Hotel at Cross Keys Hotel, 170 St James's St, Burnley.

Sunday

3pm Circus Spectacular! at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

4pm Self Love Yin & Healing Sounds at Vanessa Flow Yoga Studio, The Beauty Boutique, Link 59 Business Park, Unit 5 Deanfield Dr, Clitheroe.

4pm Complete Control - The Electric Circus at Circ Retro Bar, 3, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

5-30pm The 60s Band live at The Commercial Inn, 448 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

6-45pm Murder Mystery Dining Experience at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Rd, Burnley.

9pm Ighten Leigh Social Club at Ighten leigh Social Club, 389 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

Monday

6pm Beginner’s Galentine's Day Calligraphy Class at Mitton Hall, Whalley.

7-15pm Sion Pantomime Society presents Beauty and the Beast at Sion Church, Church St, Burnley.

7-30pm Megaslam Wrestling at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

Tuesday

All day: Velociraptor Valentine's Trail at Thompson Park.

10am – 4pm Whalley Abbey Quiet Day, Whalley Abbey East Gatehouse, The Sands, Whalley, Clitheroe.

Noon The Song of The Guitar Valentine's Day Lunchtime Performance with Scott Roberts. Free event at Whalley Library, Abbots Croft.

Wednesday

7pm Burnley Film Makers at Higham Village Hall Higham Hall Rd.

7-30pm Burnley Garrick Theatre Group present The Lady in the Van at Burnley Youth Theatre.

Thursday

7pm Woman Like Me - The Little Mix Show at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.