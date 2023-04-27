From Burnley Live to the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival, there is a gig for everyone over the next seven days.

Here are 28 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley:

Friday

Thousands packed out Burnley town centre for the first Burnley Live in 2019.

6pm Gin & Jazz Festival - Hooked Duo at Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill, Greenacre St, Clitheroe.

7pm DJ Food at Central Library, Burnley.

7pm Dance Showcase at Burnley College, Princess Way.

7-30pm The ELO Experience - Greatest Hits & More Tour at Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Rd.

Saturday

9am Breakfast Club at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

11am Mezzo Samantha Oxborough, pianist Susan Hargreaves and the church’s young singers led by Meena Tomlinson - recital in Burnley’s St Peter’s Church.

Noon Clitheroe Town Band - Ribble Valley Jazz Festival at Clitheroe Library, Church St.

Noon RVJBF - North West Jazz Futures at Clitheroe United Reformed Church, Castle Gate.

Noon – 4pm Northern Poets' Society – Creative Festival Day at Clitheroe Castle.

1pm RVJBF - Twin Frets at Maxwells, King St, Clitheroe.

1pm Burnley Live with various bands and DJs in Ormerod Street.

6pm Gin & Jazz Festival feat Katoush at Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill, Greenacre St, Clitheroe.

7pm Burnley Municipal Choir present Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

7pm Rework presents Kyle Starkey at Circ Retro Bar, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

8pm Limehouse Lizzy at Colne Muni Theatre.

9-30pm Whatever Oasis Tribute play the Ighten Leigh Social Club, Padiham Rd, Burnley.

10pm Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival. Artist TBC at The Ale House, Market Pl, Clitheroe.

Sunday

Noon – 4pm Silver School of Arms at Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley Rd, Padiham.

12-30pm Burnley Live with various bands in Ormerod Street.

3-30pm Complete Control - Greenhill Social & Bowling Club, Manchester Rd, Burnley.

6pm The Marching Bones at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

7-30pm Bingo That’s Bonkers at Penny Black, Burnley.

11pm Danny T Bank Holidays at Rios, Rendezvous Nightclub, Accrington Rd, Whalley.

Monday

10am – 4pm Crafty Vintage Village at Crow Wood Hotel.

Tuesday

7-30pm Out the Basement Live at Burnley Mechanics.

Wednesday

8pm Burnley Film Makers at Higham Village Hall.

Thursday

6-30pm Mama Mia Musical Cabaret Dinner at Crow Wood Hotel, Holme Rd, Burnley.