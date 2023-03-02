News you can trust since 1877
27 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including Bingo Revolution, a Scummy Mummies event and a club night with viral Tik Tok star TeeDee

The area is getting into the party spirit this week.

By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago - 2 min read

There are live music gigs, club nights and bingo sessions galore.

Keep reading for our full list of things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days:

Friday

    11-45am Chair Yoga Classes: Clitheroe at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

    Noon Church Casserole/Cake Club at St Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, Burnley Rd.

    6pm Choir practice at St John The Evangelist Church, Church Square, Gorple Rd, Worsthorne.

    7pm Bingo Night at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.

    7-30pm One Night in Dublin at The Burnley Mechanics.

    8pm CB3 at Riley's, Colne.

    8pm Bingo Revolution at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

    11pm Faction Presents: The Return at Ships & Giggles, Hammerton St, Burnley.

    Saturday

    9am – 11am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    11am Stan Bradshaw Pendle Round from Barley Village Hall, Cross Ln. 10.4 mile fell race on and around Pendle Hill. Course has 590m/1936ft of climbing.

    11am Concert at St Peter's Church, Church St, Burnley.

    1-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Burnley Rd, Colne.

    6-30pm Basically Cheer & Fitness.

    9pm Stated Quo at Ighten Leigh Social Club, Burnley.

    9pm Retro Events Presents Millennium Classics at Rios Whalley, Rendezvous Nightclub, Accrington Rd, Whalley.

    9-30pm The Marching Bones at The Sanctuary, Burnley.

    10pm Ignition Burnley at Hidden Burnley, Cow Lane.

    11-45pm Mode presents TeeDee at Mode Nightclub, Hammerton Street, Burnley.

    Sunday

    1pm Flavours SEN friendly session at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

    2pm Twin Frets play The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley.

    Tuesday

    9-15am Beginner - Improver rides: Clitheroe Bike Library at Ribblesdale Pool & Edisford Sports Complex, Edisford Rd, Clitheroe.

    2pm Tai Chi for Health & Wellbeing at Whitewell Bottom, Westbourne Ave, Burnley, for beginners and those with some experience.

    7-30pm Birds/Birdsong presentation by Russ Hedley, followed by refreshments and East Lancashire Ornithologists Club meeting at Higham Village Hall.

    Wednesday

    7-30pm RVJB Presents A Triple Bill for International Women’s Day at The Grand, York St, Clitheroe.

    Thursday

    1pm Cookery and Chat at Holy Trinity Community Centre, Tatton Street, Colne.

    7pm Scummy Mummies at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd. Comedy podcast hosted by Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

