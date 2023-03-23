24 things to do and see in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including Beatles, Abba and Meatloaf tributes

That’s why the area is pulsating with top live shows, from a Beatles tribute to a Colne Orchestra concert.

Here’s our full list of 24 things to do over the next seven days:

Friday

circa 1985: American rock star Meatloaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, screams into the microphone like a bat out of hell, during a live concert. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

7pm Performing Arts Showcase 2023 at Burnley College, Princess Way.

7pm Beatles Tribute at Paradise W.M.C, Martin St, Burnley.

7-30pm Mamma Mia - party night at Stirk House Hotel, Gisburn.

7-30pm The Meat Loaf Songbook – Hits Out of Hell at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

8pm Thank You For the Music – Abba tribute at Colne Muni Theatre.

9pm The Switch at The White Hart in Sabden.

Saturday

10am "Lets Flow" Yoga at Vanessa Flow Yoga Studio, Clitheroe.

2pm Monroes The Reunion Event Two at Mode, St James's St, Burnley.

7pm Shells Bells live at The Park View, Burnley.

7pm Miss Nobodies at Read & Simonstone Village Hall, East View, Read.

7pm The Hideaway Cabaret at Flip Side Fitness, Unit 6 Albion St, Waterloo Rd, Clitheroe.

7-30pm Mock Tudors and Dog Daisies at Swan & Royal Hotel, Clitheroe.

8pm Ultra 90s.

9pm Tadhg Bean-Bradley at The Loom, Burnley.

9pm Inner Frenzy at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

9pm Midlife live at Ighten Leigh Social Club, Burnley

Sunday

11am Mum & Me Spring Bouquet Flower Workshop at Hindelinis, Mill Ln, Gisburn.

2pm Burnley Lost Souls - all dayer at Greenhill Bowling, Manchester Rd, Burnley.

2-30pm Baroque & Beyond Winter Whispers at Wheatley Lane Methodist Church, Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence, Burnley.

5pm F.O.G.S. Easter Eggs-travaganza at The Pavilion, Sawley Rd, Grindleton, Clitheroe.

7pm Jazz Club: The Spring Edition in The Front Room at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

7-30pm Colne Orchestra presents Something Literary.

Tuesday

6-30pm The Last Choir Singing Competition.

Thursday